Russian Forces Strike Enterprise In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring Two

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Dnipropetrovsk Region Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram.

"Two people were injured in an attack on the Dnipro district. The strike sparked a fire at the enterprise," he said.

Russian forces attack Dnipro and region nearly 20 times since evening, two injured

Medical personnel are providing the injured with all necessary assistance.

Illustrative photo