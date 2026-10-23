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Russian Forces Strike Enterprise In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring Two

Russian Forces Strike Enterprise In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring Two


Date: 2026-10-23 04:38:32

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Dnipropetrovsk Region Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram.

"Two people were injured in an attack on the Dnipro district. The strike sparked a fire at the enterprise," he said.

Read also: Russian forces attack Dnipro and region nearly 20 times since evening, two injured

Medical personnel are providing the injured with all necessary assistance.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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