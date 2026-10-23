Russian Forces Strike Enterprise In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring Two
"Two people were injured in an attack on the Dnipro district. The strike sparked a fire at the enterprise," he said.Read also: Russian forces attack Dnipro and region nearly 20 times since evening, two injured
Medical personnel are providing the injured with all necessary assistance.
Illustrative photo
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