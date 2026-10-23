Lana Nusseibeh Nominated For UN Chief Amid Scrutiny Over Sudan Conflict And Epstein Relation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The United Arab Emirates has formally nominated senior diplomat Lana Nusseibeh to become the next United Nations Secretary-General, placing a prominent Emirati official in the race to succeed António Guterres amid continuing international scrutiny of Abu Dhabi's foreign policy.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan submitted Nusseibeh's nomination in a letter addressed to the presidents of the UN General Assembly and Security Council on October 21, according to Reuters and the Emirates News Agency.

Nusseibeh, currently a UAE Minister of State, previously served as the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2013 to 2024.

During her diplomatic career, she held several senior positions within the organisation, including Vice-President of the General Assembly and President of the Executive Board of UN Women. She also twice presided over the Security Council during the UAE's 2022–2023 membership.

Her nomination comes as the Security Council struggles to reach agreement on a successor to Guterres, whose second five-year term concludes on December 31, 2026.

The selection process has already involved several rounds of informal voting, with the latest held on October 16.

Speaking to Reuters, Nusseibeh said she wanted to restore the UN's effectiveness in addressing international crises.

"It's clear that today we need a secretary-general that can recommit to the future of multilateralism and the future of the United Nations as a problem-solver rather than as a spectator to the world's crises," she said.

However, her candidacy comes against the backdrop of allegations concerning the UAE's involvement in Sudan's civil war.

Sudan has repeatedly accused the Emirates of providing support to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary organisation fighting the Sudanese Armed Forces.

The RSF has faced serious allegations of war crimes and atrocities against civilians during the conflict.

The UAE has denied supplying military assistance to the group and has formally rejected Sudan's accusations in correspondence submitted to the United Nations.

Asked about the potential implications of the Sudan controversy for her candidacy, Nusseibeh said she had taken leave from her government position and intended to focus on humanitarian concerns and diplomatic engagement.

Separate online allegations have also attempted to associate Nusseibeh with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, citing purported correspondence concerning invitations and business contacts.

However, the available reporting reviewed for this article did not independently establish the authenticity or full context of the alleged exchanges, nor evidence of involvement by Nusseibeh in Epstein's criminal activities.

Under the UN Charter, the Secretary-General is appointed by the General Assembly following a recommendation from the Security Council, where any of the five permanent members can block a candidate.

The successful candidate is expected to assume office in January 2027.