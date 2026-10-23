Azerbaijan Urges UN Experts To Avoid Politically Biased Assessment

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has rejected the allegations contained in the report of the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, stating that the document was prepared using a biased and selective approach.

The statement was made by Shahriyar Hajiyev, First Secretary of Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, during an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief at the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan firmly rejects the allegations made in paragraphs 16 and 17 of the Special Rapporteur's report.

"While referring to unfounded allegations against Azerbaijan, the Special Rapporteur failed to address the deliberate destruction and demolition of religious heritage of universal value, including Islamic monuments, during nearly 30 years of occupation. In particular, at least 65 mosques were razed to the ground, while cemeteries were extensively destroyed and looted," Hajiyev said.

The Azerbaijani representative noted that the Special Rapporteur's silence on these facts, coupled with the inclusion of unfounded allegations in the report, raises questions about the impartiality and objectivity of the mandate holder.

The diplomat emphasized that mandate holders operating under the UN's special procedures must carry out their work objectively and impartially, without external interference.

During his remarks, Hajiyev also addressed measures taken to ensure freedom of religion or belief in Azerbaijan. He noted that the country attaches particular importance to the activities of different religious communities and the preservation of religious diversity.

It should be noted that the number of registered religious communities in Azerbaijan reached 994 in 2025. Of these, 956 were Muslim, while the remainder belonged to Christian, Jewish, Bahá'í and Krishna communities.

Azerbaijan currently has 2,387 mosques, 16 churches, 23 houses of worship, seven synagogues, one Bahá'í place of worship and one Krishna place of worship.