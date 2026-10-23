Meta Launches Personal Ai Agent Muse In Japan

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Oct 23 (NNN-Kyodo) -- United States (US) technology giant Meta Platforms Inc. said Friday it has launched its personal artificial intelligence agent Muse in Japan, its first market outside North America, Kyodo News reported.

Users can give instructions by text or voice through a dedicated smartphone app, with basic features available free of charge. Connecting Muse to Gmail and Google Calendar allows it to summarise unread emails and manage schedules.

Meta also plans to connect Muse soon with online flea market service Mercari and personal finance app Money Forward ME.

"We want to connect Muse with services people use regularly so it can help them in a wider range of situations," said Masahiro Ajisawa, head of Meta's Japanese unit.

Users control which apps and information Muse can access, and it can make suggestions based on past conversations. Meta said the agent seeks users' approval before sending emails or making purchases and cannot see their passwords or credit card details.

--NNN-KYODO