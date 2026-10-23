AFC President Backs Infantino For Fourth Term As FIFA President

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Oct 23 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- The president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has endorsed FIFA president Gianni Infantino for a fourth term amid tensions over his leadership, PA Media/dpa reported.

Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa pledged to back the re-election bid at the association's extraordinary congress on Friday.

"We affirm our full commitment, of course, to supporting you and your leadership as you seek a new mandate as the FIFA president," Salman said.

Salman acknowledged past "issues" with Infantino, but added the federation needed to move "forward."

He continued: "We believe football is strongest when we work together with a shared vision and a common purpose."

The comments come amid scrutiny from UEFA over Infantino's presidency ahead of next year's election.

UEFA lost confidence in Infantino over his handling of the World Cup private investor plan, and has said it will identify a credible alternative candidate to stand against him in next year's election.

--NNN-PA MEDIA/dpa