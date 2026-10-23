Ambassador Visits Inyange Girls School Of Sciences

On October 22, Ambassador Gao Wenqi visited Inyange Girls School of Sciences in Rulindo District, Northern Province. MUKANYIRIGIRA Judith and MUTAGANDA Theophile, Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Rulindo District respectively, Ann Macharia, principal of Inyange Girls School of Sciences, along with over 600 teachers and students, attended the event.

Amb. Gao noted that the visit is to further traditional friendship between the two sides. It's especially meaningful in the context of 55th anniversary of relations between China and Rwanda, and the China–Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges. Chinese is more than just a language; it is a bridge that connects hearts and brings people closer. He encouraged students to persevere in their studies, continue to make progress, draw inspiration from both Chinese and Rwandan civilizations, and grow into pillars of their country and good-will ambassadors between Rwanda and China.

Mayor Judith expressed her gratitude to the Chinese Embassy for its long-standing support for Rwanda's education sector, noting that as exchanges between Rwanda and China continue to grow, learning Chinese has become increasingly important. She encouraged students to study diligently, develop their skills and contribute to development of the motherland and friendship between Rwanda and China.

During the event, Amb. Gao donated educational equipment, including desks, projectors and computers. He joined teachers and students in watching the film the Wandering Earth II, and received an interview by Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA).

The event was supported by Confucius Institute at UR, StarTimes Rwanda and Landy Industries Ltd.

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Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda.