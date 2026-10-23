Kyrgyzstan, Iran Discuss Trade And Technology Cooperation In Jakarta

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Benazir Nurlanova held a meeting with Esfandiar Ekhtiari, Iran's Deputy for Policy and Development of the Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, and Secretary of the Steering Council for Knowledge-Based Technologies and Products, to discuss prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation on October 22 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 5th World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE 2026).

During the meeting, the sides focused particularly on the development of innovation, digital technologies, creative industries and technology entrepreneurship.

Benazir Nurlanova noted the positive trend in the Kyrgyz Republic's economic growth, the reforms being implemented to improve the investment climate, and the country's achievements in developing the High-Tech Park and the Creative Industries Park.

For his part, the Iranian representative highly commended Kyrgyzstan's rapid socioeconomic development and the transformations underway in the country. Particular attention was drawn to Iran's close interest in Kyrgyzstan's progress in developing the creative economy, including the activities of the Creative Industries Park, as well as its interest in learning from Kyrgyzstan's experience in this area.

The Iranian side also expressed its sincere appreciation to the Kyrgyz Republic for its continued support, emphasizing the special value of the fraternal relations and mutual respect between the two countries.

The sides expressed their interest in establishing direct cooperation between technology parks, scientific institutions and business communities in both countries, including through the exchange of experience, support for technology startups and the implementation of joint innovation projects.

Following the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.