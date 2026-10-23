Azerbaijan's Karabakh Economy Quadruples, East Zangezur Grows 30-Fold

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The economy of Karabakh has grown 4 times, while the economy of East Zangezur has expanded 30-fold in Azerbaijan, surpassing 4 billion manat ($2.35 billion), since the Victory, a member of the Parliament Committee on Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising Enterprises, Vugar Bayramov, said at the plenary session of the parliament today, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, to date, 26 billion manat ($15.29 billion) has been allocated from the state budget for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories, and the process of their reintegration into the economy and transformation into new economic growth centers continues.

The MP noted that City Days for four districts liberated from occupation are being marked in October. Following the City Day held in Zangilan three days ago, a City Day will also be marked in Gubadli in two days' time.

He pointed out that, following the victory, the process of economic development and reintegration in the liberated territories is proceeding intensively. Within the framework of the "First State Program on the 'Great Return'," areas that remained under occupation for a long time and were completely destroyed are being restored, and the safe return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands is being ensured.

According to Bayramov, 26 billion manat ($15.29 billion) has been allocated from the state budget to date for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories.

"Azerbaijan is carrying out these efforts using its own financial resources. This serves as further confirmation of Azerbaijan's strength," the MP remarked.

He emphasized that significant progress has been recorded in the economies of both Karabakh and East Zangezur in recent years. Since the Victory, Karabakh's economy has quadrupled.

According to the MP, total production across key economic sectors in the Karabakh economic region stood at nearly 1.55 billion manat ($910.6 million) in 2020, whereas it has now reached 6 billion manat ($3.53 billion).

He highlighted that while the Karabakh economic region is not limited solely to the liberated territories, remarkable economic growth is being observed specifically across the liberated and reconstructed areas.

Bayramov pointed out that the value of industrial output in Aghdam district reached 1 billion manat ($589 million) in 2025, representing a 17.4-fold jump compared to 2024. Meanwhile, agricultural production doubled over the same period.

The MP said that various industrial and non-oil products manufactured in Karabakh are exported to a wide range of destinations, including Georgia, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

He added that the process of reintegrating the Karabakh economy has further accelerated under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. As a result of the reconstruction and restoration efforts undertaken following the victory, the construction sector in Karabakh has grown more than tenfold.

"The revitalization of the construction sector not only adds new value to the economy but also contributes to the creation of new jobs," emphasized Bayramov.

According to the MP, the economy of East Zangezur, which includes the district of Gubadli, set to celebrate its City Day in two days, has entered a new stage of development. Since the Victory, the economy of this economic region has grown 30 times, surpassing 4 billion manat ($2.35 billion).

He stated that in 2020, total production across key economic sectors in the East Zangezur economic region amounted to just 134 million manat ($78.82 million). Currently, the region has established an industrial sector worth 100 million manat ($58.82 million) and an agricultural sector exceeding 170 million manat ($100 million).

Bayramov noted that, as in Karabakh, extensive construction work is underway in the East Zangezur economic region, with the volume of the construction sector approaching 4 billion manat ($2.35 billion).

According to the MP, Karabakh is becoming a new driver of economic development for Azerbaijan. At the same time, this process serves to strengthen the resilience of Azerbaijan's economy and support its diversification.