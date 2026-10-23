Kazakhstan Builds Fair Society Through United Efforts - President Tokayev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)By combining our efforts, we are building Just Kazakhstan and establishing the principle of justice in society, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a solemn event dedicated to Republic Day, according to the presedential press service.

Tokayev congratulated the nation on this milestone occasion, emphasizing its profound historic significance. According to him, the adoption of the Declaration on the State Sovereignty of Kazakhstan on October 25 marked a crucial turning point for the country.

"This day opened a new era in the annals of our nation, marking the beginning of our country's independent development. Historical justice has prevailed, and a solid foundation of Independence was laid on our sacred land," Tokayev noted, adding that the date symbolized the revival of statehood traditions in the Great Steppe.

The president stressed that this year's celebration comes ahead of the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, a landmark to which the nation approaches as a dynamically developing state respected worldwide.

Reflecting on the nation's key achievements during the years of sovereignty, Tokayev highlighted the establishment of national symbols, the formation of the national financial system, the final settlement of state borders, and the founding of the new capital, Astana.

"Having strengthened our unity, we have declared ourselves at the global level as a territory of peace and harmony," the president emphasized.

Furthermore, Tokayev reiterated that justice serves as the highest spiritual value guiding the country's development. In this regard, he stated that historical processes must be evaluated objectively through the lens of fairness.

"Therefore, I believe that the name of First President Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev, who made a huge contribution to the formation of Sovereign Kazakhstan, its development under extremely difficult economic conditions, and our country's numerous historic successes-will never be forgotten, as such an assessment corresponds to the requirements of Justice," Tokayev said.