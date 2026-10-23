Kazakhstan's Tokayev Says Nation Looks To Future With Confidence, Optimism

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstani people are a nation that looks into the future with confidence and optimism, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a solemn event dedicated to Republic Day, the presedential press service reports.

Addressing the audience, Tokayev emphasized that unity and stability allowed the country to overcome complex trials and implement major reforms.

"Folk wisdom says: 'Accord is an indestructible stronghold.' We are a nation that looks into the future with confidence and optimism. Thanks to unity and stability, we have passed through difficult tests with honor. Multiplying the country's well-being, we have expanded our horizons and, as a united nation, successfully implemented fundamental transformations," he noted.

The president highlighted the historical role of the nation's fundamental law in securing state sovereignty and individual rights.

"Most importantly, based on the popular will, we adopted the New Constitution, a sacred document that serves as an unshakeable guidepost for us. The Constitution that came into force has become the cornerstone of the legislation of our multinational state. Every principle and every article of the Basic Law is designed to serve the interests of the country. According to our Constitution, the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the legitimate rights and freedoms of citizens are recognized as the highest values," Tokayev stressed.

He added that maintaining law and order, as well as strengthening national unity, are established as unwavering principles, while science, education, innovation, and high technologies are set as strategic priorities.

Speaking about political reforms, the head of state pointed out the comprehensive modernization of the power structure carried out under difficult global conditions.

"The Basic Law launched a new stage of radical transformations, resulting in a complete renewal of the state power system. A unicameral Kurultai was formed. Thus, we have practically implemented the concept of 'Strong President – influential Parliament (Kurultai) – accountable Government," Tokayev stated.

He added that the position of Vice President was established, and necessary changes were made to the structure of the Security Council. The highest advisory body, Qazaqstan Xalıq Keñesı, began its work. Kazakhstan became one of the few in the world where the volunteer movement gained constitutional status.

During his speech, Tokayev emphasized the significance of these political developments on a global scale.

"As is well known, in the modern world, there have been no such large-scale changes in the system of power under such complex, unstable, unpredictable, and uncertain conditions. For our state, this is a major political step forward," the president said.