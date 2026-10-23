Esun Introduces Ebox Plus: An Intelligent Filament Dryer With 80°C Heating And Four-Spool Capacity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wuhan, China, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSUN has introduced eBOX Plus, a new-generation filament dryer designed to improve moisture management and printing reliability for FDM 3D printing. With capacity for up to four spools of the same filament type, a maximum drying temperature of 80°C, and intelligent active dehumidification, eBOX Plus combines high-capacity drying with practical features for everyday printing workflows.









Intelligent Moisture Management

Moisture absorption is a common challenge in 3D printing. Many filaments absorb water from the surrounding air, and excessive moisture can cause stringing, surface imperfections, bubbling, and inconsistent extrusion. For moisture-sensitive materials, improper storage and drying may also affect the quality and mechanical performance of printed parts.

Effective filament drying requires more than heating alone. Moisture released from filament needs to be removed from the drying environment to support continued drying. eBOX Plus combines dual PTC heating elements with dual fans to circulate warm air throughout the chamber. Its 360-degree airflow design promotes more uniform heat distribution, while the intelligent active dehumidification system monitors chamber humidity and helps remove moist air. An independent, removable desiccant box provides an additional option for moisture management.

Four-Spool Capacity and Flexible Printing

Designed for users who work with multiple filament spools, eBOX Plus can accommodate up to four spools of the same material simultaneously, helping streamline filament preparation and reduce the need for repeated drying cycles. Its maximum drying temperature of 80°C supports a range of commonly used materials, including PLA, PETG, ABS, and TPU. Appropriate drying temperatures and durations should be selected according to each filament's specifications.

The dry-while-printing function allows filament to be fed to compatible 3D printers while remaining in the drying chamber. This can help limit renewed exposure to ambient moisture during longer printing jobs, particularly when working with moisture-sensitive materials. The device also features Master Mode, which provides preset drying parameters for commonly used filaments, simplifying operation for users who prefer a more straightforward setup.

Supporting More Consistent 3D Printing

Proper filament management is an important part of achieving reliable printing results. In addition to printer calibration and material selection, controlling moisture before and during printing can help reduce moisture-related defects and improve process consistency.

By combining heating, active dehumidification, multi-spool capacity, and dry-while-printing functionality, eSUN eBOX Plus offers an integrated approach to filament management. The new product expands eSUN's solutions for makers, designers, and professionals seeking a more convenient way to prepare and handle 3D printing materials across a variety of applications.

CONTACT: Oliver Walker eSUN...