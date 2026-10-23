SDG Cities Global Conference 2026 To Kick Off On Nov. 2

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SDG Cities Global Conference 2026 will be held at the Grand Halls on November 2‐3.

Under the theme "Regenerating the City: Adequate Housing for All," the conference will explore ideas and practical pathways for improving residential quality and enhancing urban functions through urban regeneration.

Co‐hosted by the Shanghai Municipal People's Government and UN‐Habitat, and undertaken by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing, Urban‐Rural Development and Management, the programme comprises a plenary session and the SDG Cities International Symposium.

The Symposium features five themed sessions, seven special sessions and six series of side events. A host of supporting activities will run in parallel, including the Shanghai International City and Architecture Expo and on‐site urban study tours.

Launched in 2021, the SDG Cities Global Conference is a flagship event of World Cities Day, whose influence has kept growing at home and abroad over the years.

This year, Shanghai will deepen its cooperation with UN‐Habitat. It will refine conference topics and event formats, and advance the roll‐out of international public goods such as the UMF‐Shanghai Adapted Index and the Shanghai Manual: A Guide for Sustainable Urban Development in the 21st Century, facilitating global cities to share experience and carry out practical cooperation.

High‐profile releases are scheduled during the event. These include the Chinese version of the Shanghai Manual: A Guide for Sustainable Urban Development in the 21st Century -2026 Annual Report, the UMF-Shanghai Adapted Index Application Report 2026: Various Scenarios & Proposed Solutions in Global Cities, alongside thematic scenario‐based reports. The publications will showcase joint solutions developed by the two partners for global urban sustainable development.

The conference also adopts innovative approaches to present its outputs and expand public participation. Achievement promotion sessions will adopt roadshow formats and media briefings to illustrate the real‐world value of key deliverables.

Online social‐media campaigns will tie‐in with on‐site displays at the Shanghai International City and Architecture Expo, inviting citizens to share local stories of urban regeneration. A dedicated segment will give young representatives a platform to talk about their hands‐on experience in urban construction.

Bringing together global perspectives and sparking intellectual exchanges, the conference aims to build consensus for urban progress and calls for joint efforts to build more inclusive, safe and livable cities for all.

CONTACT: Contact for media only: Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558