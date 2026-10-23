Fishery-PV Complementary Model Lights Up Yellow River Villages In Jinan, China's Shandong

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Information office of Jinan municipal government

JINAN, China, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journalists from international media outlets, being invited by the Information office of Jinan municipal government, recently visited a fishery-PV complementary project in Wujiapu, a subdistrict of Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, along the Yellow River. For land-scarce regions where solar projects and farmland compete for space, stacking energy and aquaculture on the same body of water points to one possible way forward.

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The visitors saw the model in action: rows of photovoltaic panels stretching across the water, while beneath them fishermen hauled up crab traps, bringing plump Yellow River hairy crabs bobbing to the surface. The same pond that powers thousands of homes also yields a seafood harvest.

This was once a cluster of idle ponds spanning three villages, covering more than 1,500 mu (about 100 hectares). It has since been converted into a fishery-PV complementary project: panels mounted above the water, with shading held below 40 percent so fish, shrimp and hairy crabs can thrive underneath. The array generates enough electricity each year to power around 40,000 households, cutting carbon dioxide emissions compared with conventional coal-fired power. Aquaculture adds farm income, while the project pays annual rent to the three village collectives, and local residents find jobs just steps from their doors.

Yet the Wujiapu model can be replicated only if more is in place than "putting panels over water." It depends on existing ponds suitable for conversion, on land rent arrangements that pay village collectives, and on grid access. The solar array is the visible part - the harder elements to replicate lie beneath the surface, in property rights and pond conditions. What Wujiapu offers is not a ready-made template, but a case study - one that each region must weigh against its own circumstances.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558