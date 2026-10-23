Video Indicates Involvement Of Our Own Party Leaders: Minister Yathindra On Sting Op Targeting Father Siddaramaiah

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, Oct 23 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Urban Development Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Friday alleged that insiders had carried out the sting operation involving his father, former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee member Siddaramaiah, to tarnish his image, destroy his 40-year political legacy and blackmail him.

He said the investigation would establish whether the people seen in the video had acted on their own or at someone else's behest.

Speaking to the media, Yathindra said the video purportedly showed the involvement of some Congress leaders and a senior media person, making it necessary to investigate the circumstances under which the sting operation was carried out.

“This sting operation has been carried out to tarnish his image, destroy his legacy and blackmail him. Of course, the video indicates the involvement of our own party leaders and a media head. The investigation should establish whether they did it themselves or whether someone else asked them to do it,” he said.

However, Yathindra said he did not suspect anyone in particular and maintained that the investigation should establish the facts.

Asked about the alleged involvement of Congress leaders, he said the reference was to a woman leader whose involvement was purportedly indicated in the video. According to him, she had reportedly spoken about seeking a Congress ticket to contest from the Puttur Assembly constituency.

“Prima facie, it appears that the sting operation may have been carried out for that reason. But we cannot say that the entire party conspired against us just because one party worker was involved,” he said.

Yathindra said his father was hurt by the circulation of what he described as false reports and allegations against him. He noted that Siddaramaiah had spent nearly 40 years in politics without facing allegations of this nature and that the emergence of such a controversy towards the end of his political career had caused sadness.

“Whenever serious allegations surface against anyone, they will naturally be saddened. In his 40 year-political career, my father has never faced charges of this kind. If such allegations emerge at the fag end of his career, it is a matter of sadness. But the truth is on our side, and it will prevail. The investigation will bring out the truth,” he said.

Yathindra also spoke about his mother's reaction to the controversy, saying she was unaware of the details and was currently in Mysuru. He said she would be convinced once she was informed that his father had done nothing wrong.

The police are investigating the alleged sting operation, including the suspected involvement of individuals whose names have surfaced in connection with the video. Yathindra said the probe should determine who was behind the operation and whether it was carried out independently or at the direction of others.

Minister Yathindra's statements have assumed significance against the backdrop of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy alleging the role of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in releasing the sting operation video linked to Siddaramaiah. CM Shivakumar has outright denied allegations and ordered a probe into the matter.