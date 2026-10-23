Jamnagar Emerges As A Global Hub For Ayurvedic Education And Research

Jamnagar's Rising Global Stature in Ayurveda

Gujarat's Jamnagar is strengthening its position as a centre for Ayurvedic education, research and wellness, with the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) attracting international students and patients seeking traditional Indian healthcare practices. Recognised as an Institute of National Importance, ITRA offers specialised Ayurvedic treatments, including Panchakarma and rejuvenation therapies, while providing opportunities for education and research.

International Academic and Clinical Outreach

Students from countries such as Russia and Japan are studying Ayurveda at the institute, with some exploring how its traditional knowledge and treatment methods can be applied in their home countries. Dr. Nanya Zaitan, a student from Russia, said Ayurveda offers scope for educating patients about the properties of everyday foods and their potential role in maintaining health. She emphasised that greater awareness of dietary practices could help people make informed choices about their well-being.

Specialized Research and Global Impact

Naoko Kamemori, a student from Japan, said her research focuses on Kshara Sutra, an Ayurvedic treatment technique used for certain anorectal conditions, including anal fissures. She noted that the practice is also gaining attention in Japan, where research and clinical applications are developing. The institute's international outreach is reflected in its alumni network and patient services.

Expanding Healthcare and Global Reach

According to Professor Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director of ITRA, graduates from the institution are serving in at least 69 countries, helping expand awareness and understanding of Ayurveda globally. Nesari said the institute is affiliated with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. She added that more than 600 ambassadors of Ayurveda are contributing to its global outreach.

Over the past six years, ITRA has treated more than 18 lakh outpatients and over 27,000 inpatients, according to the institute's director, highlighting its role in healthcare delivery alongside teaching and research. Patients also cite the availability of medical services and medicines as important aspects of their experience at the institute. Jomit Kankariya, a patient, said doctors, medical tests, reports and medicines were available at the facility without charge to him under the services provided there.

Beyond treatment and academic programmes, ITRA's work reflects the growing international interest in Ayurveda as a traditional system of healthcare. Through specialised therapies, research and international academic engagement, the institute is contributing to the wider dissemination of Ayurvedic knowledge. The expanding interest in Ayurvedic wellness also presents opportunities for Jamnagar to strengthen its position as a destination for traditional healthcare and wellness tourism, while potentially supporting related sectors, including medicinal plant-based products and local employment.

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