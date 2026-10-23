'Preferential Treatment...': BJP Questions Keralam CM's Offer To Host Exhibition Amid Raihan Vadra Photo Row

Alleging preferential treatment for the son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP Keralam president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has questioned Chief Minister VD Satheesan's offer to host Raihan Vadra's photography exhibition.

BJP Keralam president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday criticised Chief Minister V D Satheesan's offer to host photographer Raihan Vadra's exhibition in the state, alleging that the Congress leader's son was receiving preferential treatment while young people protesting in Keralam faced police action.

The BJP leader's remarks came amid a dispute over the reported removal of photographs depicting protests from Raihan's solo exhibition, No Idea Is Final, at Bikaner House in New Delhi. Satheesan had offered to host the exhibition in Keralam after Raihan alleged that several photographs had been taken down by the venue's administration.

In a post on social media, Chandrasekhar said he had no objection to the chief minister hosting exhibitions, including one by Raihan, the son of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. However, he questioned what he described as preferential treatment for a member of a prominent political family.

Chandrasekhar argued that the chief minister's offer had to be viewed against the treatment of young protesters in the state. He alleged that Malayali youths taking part in peaceful demonstrations had been subjected to tear gas, gas grenades and physical assault by the police.

I hv no problms with CM @vdsatheesan inviting any exhibition to Keralam even Wayanad MPs son.

But what is wrong is this - The preferential treatment to this youngster - even as other real Malayalee youth are teargassed, gas grenaded, violently assaulted by Police at CMs instructions when they peacefully protest.

What about their rights?

What about the rights of Keralams youth struggling with joblessness and political corruption? What about the rights of the underage minor muslim girl being forced to be married in violation of POCSO?

So the question to Congress in general, @RahulGandhi and @vdsatheesan in particular - Do democracy and rights matter only when its the Dynast n family and to no one else? #APAKADAMPolitics

This is what is so egregious about @RahulGandhi' s politics.

This is why I say that he is a fraud and his entire politics is built on dishonesty, lies, corruption, anarchy and fraud.

#TruthAboutCorruptCongress

#CongressPoliticsOfLies

- Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@RajeevRC_X) October 23, 2026

The BJP state president blamed the chief minister for the alleged police action and questioned whether the Congress leadership applied the same standards of democracy and freedom to ordinary young people as it did to members of a political family.

He also raised issues including unemployment, alleged political corruption and a case involving the alleged forced marriage of an underage Muslim girl, referring to possible violations of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In a separate post on X, Chandrasekhar said the young photographer should not be blamed for what he described as the conduct of the political family around him.

No point blaming the young kid from this Dynasty. Let him be.

We all know who inspires this kind of Fraudulent conduct

#TruthAboutCorruptCongress

#CongressPoliticsOfFraud

- Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@RajeevRC_X) October 23, 2026

The controversy began after Raihan alleged on Wednesday that the administration at Bikaner House had removed several photographs from No Idea Is Final. The exhibition featured his work documenting protests over the preceding six months.

According to Raihan, the administration warned that the exhibition could be cancelled unless the photographs were removed by 5 pm on Wednesday. He said he had submitted the exhibition proposal and layout to the management well in advance.

Raihan maintained that the photographs did not carry a political message. His allegations brought the exhibition into a wider debate over artistic expression and the display of photographs depicting protests.

Responding to the controversy, Satheesan offered to host the exhibition in Keralam. In a post on X on Thursday, the chief minister said the state would be happy and proud to host No Idea Is Final in its entirety, with no exclusions or exceptions. He tagged Raihan and Priyanka Gandhi in the post.

Priyanka Gandhi strongly criticised the reported removal of the photographs. She argued that those in power who feared artistic expression ultimately risked losing the very power they were trying to protect.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhivadra)

A Bikaner House official, however, said the administration was not authorised to comment on the matter. The BJP also challenged Raihan's account.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari described the allegations as fake news and said Bikaner House policy did not permit the display of political content. He also asked Priyanka Gandhi to find another way to launch her son into politics.

(With inputs from agencies)