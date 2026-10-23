Over Dh15,000 For Global Tours: Are School Trips Worth It For UAE Students?

[Editor's Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times' Schools and Parents , a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

For some families in the UAE, a school trip abroad is an investment in their child's future. For others, it is another expensive addition to already rising education costs - and one that can leave children feeling excluded if their parents cannot afford to participate.

From international school tours that can cost over Dh15,000 that may involve skiing, cultural immersion, science or community service, to residential camps, all have become an increasingly varied part of the educational experience offered by private schools in the UAE.

Regional trips to destinations such as Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain typically cost around Dh2,000 to Dh2,500 per student for a standard three-day, two-night stay, often involving outdoor activities such as hiking, camping or scuba diving.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Schools say these experiences allow children to develop independence, resilience, and teamwork in ways that classroom lessons cannot always replicate. Parents, however, are divided over whether the benefits justify the expense, particularly when families are already paying substantial tuition fees and covering other school-related costs.

Dubai-based American expat Natalia Miranda is among those questioning the need for expensive trips.

“I'm not in favour of these trips,” she told Khaleej Times, explaining that international school trips are generally uncommon for children under 16 in the US.

With school fees, extracurricular activities, local outings and costume days already adding to household expenses, Miranda said overseas trips could place further pressure on families.

She is also concerned about the social pressure children may experience when classmates talk about their travel plans, leaving parents to explain why they cannot or do not wish to pay for the same experiences.

“Trips involving skiing in Switzerland or community projects in Sri Lanka may be beyond some families' budgets particularly those with two or three children”, she said, adding that she would rather take her child to some other destination and support local causes.

Miranda also believes schools could do more to involve children in raising money for trips. In the US, she said,“students may organise bake sales or car washes to contribute towards expenses, while parents in the UAE are often expected to cover the entire cost.”

For her, this is a missed opportunity to teach children about budgeting, financial responsibility and the value of money.

Similarly, Arijit Nandi, whose son is 10, says peer pressure can make it difficult for parents to say no when children want to join trips simply because their friends are going.“In such situations parents feel compelled to give in. But I don't see what concrete learning comes out of a two-night stay in Ras Al Khaimah or Al Ain. Moreover, these trips can be expensive, costing around Dh2,500.”

Moldovan expat Elena Popescu, a mother of one, sees the experience differently. Her daughter, Inga, travelled to Japan on a school trip last year, costing the family Dh15,000 - an expense she considers money well spent.

“She came back more independent, confident and curious. She and her friend even managed to go grocery shopping on their own. They learned more in a week than they could have in a semester,” Popescu said.

For her, the value was not simply in visiting another country, but in watching her daughter navigate unfamiliar situations and take greater responsibility for herself.

“My daughter is in secondary school, and she returned with a completely different perspective. As parents, we were proud to see her handle things independently, from managing her time to keeping track of her budget,” she said.

Schools say such changes are precisely what they hope to achieve through residential camps and educational travel, although the experiences need not always involve international destinations.

Adam Drake, assistant head KS4 at Repton Dubai, said residential trips are designed to help children grow in confidence and independence while creating lasting memories.

For younger pupils, spending several nights away from their families can be a significant milestone, requiring them to manage their belongings, make decisions, and look after one another in an unfamiliar environment.

“We see residential trips as much more than simply an opportunity to travel. They are an important part of helping children grow in confidence and independence, while giving them experiences and memories that they will carry with them for many years,” Drake said.

Repton Dubai offers a range of experiences at different ages, from a four-day culture and nature trip to Oman to international programmes focused on sport, science, sustainability, art and community service.

Its overseas options include football training and cultural activities in Madrid, skiing in Austria, STEM experiences in Singapore, and art and architecture tours in Rome and Florence.

Like Repton Dubai, other schools also organise camps where students can take part in sustainability projects in countries like Kenya, Sri Lanka, Indonesia (Bali), or Thailand to work alongside a local village community.

Depending on the project, students may help construct a classroom or teach local children.

Drake said the aim is to provide a range of experiences and price points, recognising that families have different expectations and financial circumstances.

“The breadth of these opportunities is something we are particularly proud of. Not every student wants the same experience, and not every family wants the same level of financial commitment,” he said.

“Our aim is therefore to provide a wide range of experiences, at different ages and different price points, while ensuring that every student has the opportunity to learn, develop independence and create memories with their friends.”

For schools, the challenge is not simply to organise an enjoyable trip, but to ensure students return with skills they can apply in everyday life.

“These outcomes will look different for every child. For one student, staying away from home for the first time may be a significant achievement. For another, the challenge may be stepping into a leadership role or learning to trust others within a team. Understanding each student's starting point is therefore essential when measuring growth," said Céline Dwyer, academy assistant principal at Gems Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis (WSO).

Assessment is based on a combination of staff observations, student reflection and evidence of behaviour once students return to school.

“During residential experiences, staff observe how students respond to challenges, support their peers and manage their own responsibilities. After the trip, students reflect on their experiences and identify moments where they demonstrated resilience, teamwork or leadership.”

Teachers may subsequently notice greater confidence, a stronger willingness to contribute in class or an improved ability to collaborate with different classmates. Feedback from parents can also help schools understand whether these changes continue at home.

At WSO, more than 200 students have registered this year for the Duke of Edinburgh's Award programme, which gives secondary pupils opportunities to develop self-reliance through expeditions, hiking, camping and other activities across Bronze, Silver and Gold levels.

Nicholas Radbourne, Deputy Head at Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, said field trips can also help students apply classroom learning in practical settings.

“Field trips that complement PE and Geography coursework allow students to apply and showcase their learning both inside and outside the classroom,” he said.

The school's programme includes residential experiences in the UAE, junior and senior ski trips to Switzerland and Austria, and trips to destinations such as Bali, Italy, France and Greece. Students can also participate in the Duke of Edinburgh's Award programme.

Radbourne added,” We assess the impact of these experiences through students' participation, their ability to apply knowledge and skills in practical situations, and reflection on their experiences once they return to school."

The objective, he added, is to ensure that learning continues beyond the trip and contributes to students' academic and personal development.

At Swiss International Scientific School Dubai, residential experiences range from Kalba and Sir Bani Yas Island to Oman and Longbeach, with activities tailored to different age groups.

Alysha Clements, assistant head of secondary (Student Experience) at the school, said the experiences encourage children to manage their belongings, get ready on time and make decisions without always relying on teachers.

“One of the biggest benefits of residential trips is seeing how much students grow in just a few days. We want our students to become more independent, whether that is managing their own belongings, being responsible for getting themselves ready on time, or making decisions without always relying on a member of school staff, she said.”

Team activities also give pupils opportunities to work with different classmates, communicate more effectively and solve problems together. After the trips, teachers look for changes such as increased confidence, new friendships and a greater willingness to take on leadership responsibilities.

For some pupils, the most valuable learning happens away from textbooks and familiar classroom routines.

Michelle Thomas, Principal and CEO of GEMS Al Barsha National School, said residential camps give children opportunities to apply practical skills in real-world situations.

“The camp also gives children a safe way to apply their skills in real situations. Reading a map, solving a problem as a group or making a decision with real consequences means far more on a mountainside than on a worksheet,” she said.

Thomas said the school schedules its residential experience at the beginning of the academic year to help build friendships and trust early on.

“The trust and sense of teamwork built at camp carries through the whole year, including when it comes to resilience during exams,” she said.

UAE schools warn of 'summer slide': What MAP Growth data reveals about learning loss Some UAE schools close for 9-day half-term break; families plan staycations, trips abroad UAE students university admissions: Why the best applications take years to build