American Hospital Dubai And 10XREVIV Partner To Advance Preventive Healthcare

Published: Fri 23 Oct 2026, 9:07 AM

American Hospital Dubai and 10XREVIV, a precision wellness and health technology company based in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on promoting precision, preventive and longevity healthcare in the UAE and the wider region.

10XREVIV operates across precision nutrition, women's health, longevity, advanced therapeutics and human optimisation medicine. The company has developed the MYiOX Health consumer platform and MYiOX Pro clinician software, alongside nutritional engineering and genetic analysis services.

The MoU covers the potential deployment of 10XREVIV's MYiOX Health consumer platform and MYiOX Pro clinician software within American Hospital Dubai's systems to support precision nutrition, longevity and healthy ageing, supportive oncology programmes, clinician education and research, as well as American Hospital Dubai's Centre of Excellence in longevity and healthy ageing.

MYiOX Health and MYiOX Pro are designed to bridge the gap between individual wellness and clinical governance by integrating genetic data, biomarkers, nutrition and artificial intelligence into a continuum of care aimed at delivering measurable health outcomes.

Sherif Beshara, group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, said:“Our signing of the MoU with 10XREVIV is another milestone in our commitment to advancing transformative healthcare in the UAE and the region. As leading healthcare providers in the region, we are passionate about empowering people to live healthier lives and helping them turn the availability of personal health data into tangible health outcomes. The time for this advancement has come, and American Hospital Dubai is at the vanguard. Interoperability between our state-of-the-art medical infrastructure and clinical excellence and 10XREVIV's next-generation systems will open new horizons in personalised medicine. We look forward to this exciting collaboration.”

Brandon Dawson, chairman and co-founder of 10XREVIV, said:“American Hospital Dubai is recognized across the region for clinical excellence and innovation, and we're pleased to be working together. Our shared goal is to use data-driven, personalized health tools to support prevention, recovery and healthy ageing for patients in the UAE and the wider region. This collaboration is an important milestone in 10XREVIV's global expansion and in our mission to advance the intersection of precision health, technology and human longevity, with the shared goal of helping people live healthier, longer lives.”

Following the MoU, American Hospital Dubai and 10XREVIV plan to implement the programmes under American Hospital Dubai's clinical governance system and in accordance with UAE regulatory approvals.