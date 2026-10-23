Cityscape Qatar 2026 Reveals Headline Developments Shaping This Year's Showcase

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As the opening of Cityscape Qatar 2026 nears, more than 400 live projects are set to take centre stage at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC) from 27–29 October. The three-day exhibition will bring together more than 70 developers from Qatar and international markets, presenting a broad mix of residential and mixed-use developments.

Headline Sponsors Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, Qetaifan Projects and Barwa will anchor this year's line-up, alongside Platinum Sponsor Ariane Real Estate. They will be joined by Shelter Development, United Development Company, Capstone Property, JMJ Group Holding and Mazaya, adding further breadth to the exhibition floor.

Under the theme 'Where Vision Meets Investment', Cityscape Qatar 2026 will help buyers and investors navigate the projects on display through tailored recommendations, investor matching and direct access to developer teams.

Lusail will feature prominently in this year's showcase, with Qetaifan Island North among the key highlights. Developed by Qetaifan Projects, the waterfront destination combines residential, hospitality, retail, leisure and entertainment within an integrated masterplan.

Within Qetaifan Island North, JMJ Group Holding will launch The Grove, a waterfront residential scheme with architecture and interiors by Zaha Hadid Architects, scheduled for completion in 2030.

It will offer one- to three-bedroom apartments and three- and four-bedroom penthouses, alongside private outdoor spaces and resident amenities. A 500-metre retail and dining boulevard will add to the wider offering.

Shelter Development will also launch Lusail Marina Heights at the event, a residential project scheduled for completion in May 2027.

Alexander Heuff, Group Director, Cityscape, said:“One of the clearest signals in any real estate market is what developers are choosing to bring forward. This year's line-up gives a timely picture of where confidence is building, which parts of the market are attracting new activity and how developers are responding to changing expectations. Taken together, these projects do more than showcase individual opportunities - they offer a broader view of where the market is heading.”

The exhibition will sit alongside the 4th Qatar Real Estate Forum, powered by Cityscape, providing wider context through discussions on Qatar's investment outlook, financing and the future of real estate.