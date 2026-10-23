Qatar Chamber Trains Customs Officials On E-ATA Carnet

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The General Authority of Customs (GAC) and Qatar Chamber (QC) jointly organised a training programme on the Electronic ATA Carnet (e-ATA Carnet) for more than 35 customs officials as part of ongoing efforts to advance digital transformation and streamline customs procedures.

Held at the GAC headquarters, the session was delivered by Dr. Jihad Itani and Tania Radwan from Qatar Chamber, who provided a comprehensive overview of the e-ATA Carnet system, its applications, and related operational procedures.

In statements, QC Director of the International Relations and Chamber Affairs Department, Sheikha Tamader Al Thani, highlighted that the programme reflects the strong ongoing cooperation between Qatar Chamber and the GAC to modernise customs services and improve cross-border efficiency. She praised the active participation of the GAC officials, noting their shared commitment to developing professional capabilities and adopting modern electronic systems in line with Qatar's digital transformation goals.

Sheikha Tamader explained that the ATA Carnet is a vital instrument for facilitating the temporary admission of goods, such as exhibition items, professional equipment, and commercial samples, without standard customs duties or taxes. She emphasised that transitioning to the e-ATA Carnet is a major milestone for the business community, as it reduces reliance on paper documents, accelerates transaction processing, and enhances data accuracy and transparency.

She added that the training extended beyond technical mechanisms to harmonise procedures and strengthen coordination among concerned bodies, ultimately improving service delivery for businesses, importers, and exporters.

The training covered several key topics related to the e-ATA Carnet system, including its core concepts, the issuance and usage of electronic carnets, temporary admission and re-export procedures, the respective roles of customs authorities and chambers of commerce, and the tracking of carnets alongside the

completion of related transactions.

It also featured practical cases, enabling participants to gain a comprehensive understanding of the various stages involved in processing an e-ATA Carnet-from initial issuance through to final customs clearance and re-export.