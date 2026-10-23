Antimony Resources Ltd (ASX:ANT) Accepted Into US Defense Industrial Base Consortium
Accepted into US Defense Industrial Base Consortium Perth, Oct 23, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Antimony Resources Ltd (ASX:ANT ) (EVRSF:OTCMKTS ) announced that its US subsidiary, Strategic Minerals, Inc., has been accepted into the US Defense industrial Base Consortium ("DIBC"), providing the Company with a platform to engage with US Defense Critical Minerals Supply-Chain initiatives.
DIBC supports collaboration between industry, government, and research institutions across sectors considered strategically important to the United States, including critical minerals. Membership provides Antimony Resources with opportunities to engage with US Government Agencies, the Defense Industry, processors and Strategic Partners supporting efforts to strengthen secure critical-minerals supply chains.
Antimony Resources is advancing a North American antimony supply strategy centred on the:
- Tecomatlan Processing Plant in Mexico, which is progressing toward first antimony concentrate production;
- Los Lirios Antimony Project in Mexico; and
- Dollar and Milton antimony projects in Nevada.
Together, these assets position the Company as a potential supplier of Antimony into US and allied supply chains.
Antimony Resources Executive Chairman, Shane Menere, commented:
"DIBC acceptance is an important step in positioning ANT within the United States' critical-minerals and defence supply chain. It provides us with a recognised platform to pursue funding, procurement, offtake and strategic partnership opportunities as the US urgently seeks to secure sources of antimony.
This membership directly supports our strategy. We are advancing the Tecomatlan Proof-of-Concept campaign towards the production of a marketable Antimony Concentrate, progressing Los Lirios towards a Maiden JORC Mineral Resource, and preparing our Nevada projects for their first drilling programs. Together, these activities give ANT a credible pathway to become an important North American supplier of antimony."
Significance
Antimony is designated as a critical mineral by the United States and is used in Defense applications, munitions, energy storage, flame retardants and advanced manufacturing. DIBC membership provides the Company with an additional platform to pursue opportunities focused on critical-minerals and processing. DIBC membership does not, of itself, guarantee the award of any contract, funding or offtake.
About Antimony Resources Ltd
Antimony Resources Limited (ASX:ANT) (OTCMKTS:EVRSF) is a critical minerals exploration and development company focused on securing the North American antimony supply chain.
We are rapidly transitioning from a diversified explorer to an expected near-term antimony producer. Antimony is a designated critical mineral by the US, EU, and Australia, with applications in energy storage, babery technology, defence, and high-tech applications.
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