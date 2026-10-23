Antimony Resources Ltd (ASX:ANT) Accepted Into US Defense Industrial Base Consortium

We are rapidly transitioning from a diversified explorer to an expected near-term antimony producer. Antimony is a designated critical mineral by the US, EU, and Australia, with applications in energy storage, babery technology, defence, and high-tech applications.

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