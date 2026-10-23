Cybersecurity Stocks See Gain Thursday Oct 22Nd Following PHP Vulnerability News
A pair of critical flaws in PHP, the language quietly powering a huge slice of the internet caused panic but Governments and companies reacted fast. U.S. CISA, the UK's NCSC, and European agencies told organizations to patch immediately or take exposed systems offline, and sites in the UK, Japan, parts of Europe, and elsewhere briefly went dark while teams applied updates. Cloudflare watched exploit attempts climb from thousands in the hours before the public announcement to millions shortly afterward, while Amazon said it had already seen early probes days earlier.
The episode underscored just how widely PHP is still used and how quickly a core-language problem can turn into a global patching scramble.Advertisement
Investors watching the event watched well-known cybersecurity stocks gain in Thursday's trading session but the gains were not significant for the main players.
Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq:PANW ) closed at $354.92 +7.67 (+2.21%)
Zscaler (Nasdaq:ZS ) closed trading at $237.76 +6.43 (+2.78%).
The Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSE: HACK ) gained marginally closing at 122.72 +0.51(+0.42%).
It was smaller players in the sector that saw big gains oncompany news. BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI ) closed at 2.7400 +0.6400 (+30.48%) and continued gains in after-hours trading.
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