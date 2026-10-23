Uzbekistan, Rosatom Inspect Planned Nuclear Town Construction In Jizzakh

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Atomic Energy Agency (Uzatom) and Russia's state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom conducted a joint inspection of the construction site for a planned nuclear town in Forish district, Jizzakh region on October 22.

According to the agency, a visit focused on the next stages of the nuclear project, including the development of residential and social infrastructure for the future town.

The planned settlement will cover 200 hectares and is being designed around green urban development principles. The project envisages construction of nearly 10,000 modern apartments for approximately 33,000 residents.

The town is expected to feature energy-efficient apartment buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare facilities, sports and cultural centers, recreational areas and extensive green spaces. The development is intended to provide housing and services for nuclear industry specialists and their families.

During the visit, the delegations also inspected the nuclear power plant construction site and reviewed ongoing construction and preparatory work. Particular attention was paid to safety, construction quality and compliance with environmental standards. The sides emphasized that these requirements must remain priorities throughout all stages of the project to ensure its reliability and long-term sustainability.

Supporting infrastructure is also being developed alongside the residential complex. Planned facilities include 388 kilometers of power lines, a 110-kilovolt substation, 21 kilometers of drinking water pipelines, 120 kilometers of technical water pipelines, 39.5 kilometers of roads and 11 kilometers of railway lines.

The infrastructure is intended to support the reliable operation of both the nuclear power plant and the surrounding town.