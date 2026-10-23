NVIDIA's CEO Says Kazakhstan Can Launch Startups, Reshape Sectors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan can launch new startups, transform entire industries, and open new horizons for the younger generation, said Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, according to the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.

On October 23, 2026, Jensen Huang visited the alem International AI Center in Astana for the first time. During the visit, he was presented with Kazakhstan's strategy to build a global Physical AI hub based on three core pillars: a favorable institutional environment, modern infrastructure, and human capital development.

During the visit, Huang toured the Museum of Singularity, which traces the history and evolution of artificial intelligence-from early concepts to modern neural networks and generative AI. A highlight of the tour was Huang signing an iconic 1998 NVIDIA RIVA TNT graphics card, which will now become part of the museum's collection. He also visited AI Cinema, the world's first cinema showcasing AI-generated content.

"The most valuable asset any country has is the culture and intelligence of its people. Kazakhstani developers, entrepreneurs, and students currently have a rare opportunity to create their own Kazakhstani AI. With such ambitions and a strong scientific and engineering foundation, Kazakhstan can launch new startups, transform entire industries, and open new horizons for the younger generation," Jensen Huang stated.

The delegation was also shown the Self-Service Center, a next-generation facility where users can access public, business, and other services. The center features alem, an intelligent chat assistant offering natural language interaction powered by AI models running on Alem GPU clusters with NVIDIA H200 GPUs. Additionally, capabilities of eGov Mobile-including digital documents, eGov QR, and integrated banking services such as digital mortgages-were showcased.

"Today, artificial intelligence is transforming not only technology but also the global economic balance of power. Kazakhstan intends to take its place among the nations shaping the future of this industry. Our advantage lies in combining energy potential, advanced industry, and a growing pool of talented engineers and developers. Together with technological leaders like NVIDIA, we see an opportunity to turn Kazakhstan into a global hub for Physical AI development, where intelligent systems and robotics will be built, tested, and implemented in real industrial conditions," noted Jaslan Madiev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.

Furthermore, Magzhan Madiev, CEO of Astana Hub, presented Startup City-a digital startup city based on peer-to-peer (P2P) interaction and gamification principles designed to help startups scale globally. Particular attention was paid to expanding future cooperation between Kazakhstan and NVIDIA.