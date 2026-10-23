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RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


Date: 2026-10-23 04:16:55

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Auction date 2026-10-23
Loan 3114
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013748258
Maturity 2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln 1,100
Volume sold, SEK mln 200
Number of bids 11
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 0.789 %
Lowest yield 0.789 %
Highest accepted yield 0.789 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00

Auction date 2026-10-23
Loan 3111
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0007045745
Maturity 2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln 650
Volume sold, SEK mln 200
Number of bids 7
Number of accepted bids 4
Average yield 0.940 %
Lowest yield 0.930 %
Highest accepted yield 0.949 %
% accepted at highest yield 25.00



MENAFN23102026004107003653ID1111854882


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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