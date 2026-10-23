Brisbane Dentist Outlines When A Referral To An Orthodontist May Be Needed

Logo - Aspley Elite Dental

Orthodontic Treatment at Aspley Elite Dental

Aligner Treatment

- Dr DevBRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aspley Elite Dental Care, a dental practice in Aspley, Brisbane, has published guidance on the signs that may indicate a referral to an orthodontist is appropriate. The guidance explains where general dental care ends, and orthodontic assessment begins.The practice reports that interest in orthodontic treatment has grown, with parents and adults alike asking more questions about when an orthodontic assessment may be appropriate. The practice said some patients assume a general dentist handles all aspects of tooth alignment. General dentists play an important role in identifying alignment concerns early, but certain conditions may benefit from the skills and training of a registered orthodontist. Knowing when that step is warranted may help patients plan their care.What a General Dentist Looks ForAt a routine check-up, a general dentist assesses more than cavities and gum health. The position and alignment of the teeth, the relationship between the upper and lower jaws, and the development of the bite are all observed during a standard examination.In many cases, minor crowding or spacing can be monitored over time without immediate intervention. Certain findings, however, prompt a more detailed conversation about orthodontic assessment. A dentist will typically consider a referral when crowding is significant enough to affect oral hygiene, when the bite does not close correctly, when jaw development appears irregular, or when a patient experiences discomfort related to tooth or jaw alignment.Signs That Point Toward a ReferralAspley Elite Dental Care advises patients to seek an orthodontic assessment in several situations.Crowded or overlapping teeth that are difficult to clean are a common reason for referral. When teeth sit close together, a toothbrush and floss may not reach all surfaces, which can increase the risk of decay and gum disease over time.An overbite, underbite or crossbite that affects how the upper and lower teeth meet is another indicator. These bite problems can place uneven pressure on individual teeth and may contribute to jaw discomfort if left unaddressed.Jaw pain, clicking or difficulty opening and closing the mouth can sometimes be related to how the teeth are aligned. Not every case of jaw discomfort has an orthodontic cause, but an orthodontist can assess whether bite alignment is a contributing factor.For children, the timing of referral matters. An early assessment, often recommended around age seven, allows an orthodontist to identify developing concerns while the jaw is still growing. Interceptive treatment at an appropriate stage may reduce the complexity of treatment needed later.Adults Are Not ExcludedOrthodontic treatment is not limited to children and teenagers. The practice reports that a growing number of adults in Brisbane are seeking assessment for alignment issues they have lived with for years, or for changes that occur as teeth shift gradually over time.For adult patients, the process begins in the same way, with an assessment of the current bite, the condition of the teeth and gums, and the patient's goals for treatment. A referral to an orthodontist can give access to treatment options such as clear aligner systems and ceramic braces, depending on the individual case.Accessible to Patients Across North BrisbaneAspley Elite Dental Care is located at Aspley Fountain Centre, 7b/1344 Gympie Road, Aspley, and sees patients from Brisbane's northern suburbs, including those near Strathpine. The practice provides check-ups, aligner treatment, and, where required, coordinates referrals to other dental practitioners for further assessment.Patients with concerns about tooth alignment, bite issues, or jaw discomfort can book a consultation to discuss their situation with a qualified dentist.

Dr Dev

Aspley Elite Dental Care

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Brisbane Dentist Outlines When a Referral to an Orthodontist May Be Needed News Provided By Aspley Elite Dental Care October 23, 2026, 08:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.