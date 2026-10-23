Rahul Gandhi Is Failed Product, Says Sudhanshu Trivedi, Citing Congress Poll Losses

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday launched a fresh attack on Rahul Gandhi, describing him as a "failed product" and alleging that repeated attempts to establish him as a national leader had resulted in political setbacks for Congress.

During a press conference, Trivedi argued that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political record was marked by achievements, Rahul Gandhi's leadership had brought repeated difficulties for his party.

"While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's track record is outstanding and full of achievements, Rahul Gandhi's track record has been full of problems for the Congress party. As the Prime Minister said, the Congress party has put not only its own future but also the country's constitutional system at stake by repeatedly trying to launch a failed product," Trivedi said.

He added that he would present what he described as evidence of Gandhi's unsuccessful political launches, referring to his education, professional associations, the Congress's electoral performance and several initiatives undertaken to project him as a leader.

"I will present facts and evidence to support the claim that he (Rahul Gandhi) is a failed product," the BJP MP said.

Trivedi referred to Rahul Gandhi's admission to St. Stephen's College in Delhi, claiming that he had been admitted as a national-level archer and shooting athlete but had subsequently failed to achieve significant results in the sport.

"However, after that, he kept missing his targets, and the country never saw any significant achievements from him in shooting. That was his first failure," Trivedi said.

“He then went to England for higher studies, following his family's tradition. Between 1996 and 1999, he worked for a British company called Monitor, which shut down. He later became a partner in another British company...it also shut down. It is not just the product that is failing; the corporations are failing too,” he added.

The BJP MP also cited the Congress's performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when the party won 44 seats, its lowest tally in a general election up to that point.

"In 2014, the Congress party effectively made him its undeclared leader, and the party reached its lowest-ever tally in the Lok Sabha," he said.

Trivedi also cited former US President Barack Obama's memoir, referring to Obama's account of meeting Gandhi during his 2010 visit to India.

"In his book 'A Promised Land', former US President Barack Obama wrote about meeting Rahul Gandhi during his 2010 visit to India...He described Gandhi as having a 'nervous and unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who had done a course work and was eager to impress the teachers, but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject'.”