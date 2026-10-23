Bomb Threats To Two Delhi Schools, Police Launch Search Operations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Several schools in the national Capital received bomb threats on Friday, prompting the Delhi Police and fire department to launch search operations. No suspicious objects or incriminating evidence have been found so far, and investigations are underway.

According to the Delhi Police, Venkateshwar Public School in Rohini and Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar were among the institutions that received threats. The fire department received calls regarding the two schools at around 9.37 a.m. and 9.57 a.m., respectively.

Police said the threat received by Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar mentioned a possible bomb attack on October 30.

Following the alerts, police teams and fire department personnel rushed to the schools and initiated security checks. The premises were thoroughly searched as a precautionary measure. However, no suspicious objects or materials were found during the initial searches.

The investigation is currently underway to establish the origin and credibility of the threats.

Earlier, on October 12, several schools in Noida, adjacent to Delhi, received bomb threats via email, triggering panic and heightened security measures. The institutions included Apeejay School, Step by Step School and Delhi Public School (DPS) GBN in Sector 16.

Following the threats, the police and local administration were alerted, and security checks were immediately initiated at the affected schools.

Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, anti-sabotage teams and fire brigade personnel were deployed to conduct comprehensive searches of the school premises.

According to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, personnel from the respective police stations took immediate action and coordinated with other security agencies. Various areas of the schools were searched with the assistance of bomb disposal squads and dog squads, while anti-sabotage teams and fire brigade personnel also participated in the security checks.

However, no suspicious objects or materials were recovered during the searches.

Repeated bomb threats targeting schools in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region have raised concerns among law enforcement agencies, school administrations, students and parents.

Such threats often trigger emergency security protocols and disrupt regular academic activities, prompting authorities to conduct thorough investigations to ensure the safety of students and staff.