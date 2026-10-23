Omung Kumar Announces Release Date For New Film Silaa Starring Rane

Omung Kumar's Upcoming Film Silaa Gets Release Date

Filmmaker Omung Kumar, best known for directing films like 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarabjit', is now all set to come up with 'Silaa', which features Harshvardhan Rane in the lead role. On Friday, the release date of the movie was unveiled. It is scheduled to hit theatres on February 5, 2027. The film's new poster was also dropped by the makers on Friday afternoon. Check it out here. In the project, Harshvardhan will be seen sharing screen space with Sadia Khateeb.

Actor and Director Insights

Harshvardhan Rane on His Role

Sharing his experience working in 'Silaa', Harshvardhan said,“Silaa has been one of the most challenging and exciting journeys for me as an actor. There is so much more to Virat than what meets the eye; he is a man driven by love, but when circumstances take an unexpected turn, he is pushed into a world where survival becomes just as important as finding the person he loves.” He added,“The action, the locations and the emotional intensity of the film demanded a lot from me, both physically and mentally. What really drew me to this story was the fact that beneath all the action and adventure, it is about how far you are willing to go for someone who means everything to you. I am excited for audiences to see this side of me on the big screen.”

Director Omung Kumar's Vision

Omung Kumar also shared what audiences can expect from the film.“With Silaa, we wanted to create a film that takes audiences on a roller-coaster ride, where romance, action, mystery and adventure come together in an unexpected way. At its heart, the film is about love and the lengths a person can go to when everything they believe in is put to the test. We wanted the world of the film to feel expansive and visually striking, while ensuring that the emotions always remain at the centre of the story. Harshvardhan brings a certain intensity and physicality to Virat, while Sadia adds her own strength and depth to Silaa. Bringing this story to life was an exciting experience, and I hope audiences connect with its emotional core as much as they enjoy the scale and thrill of the film.”

Presented by Z Studios, A Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment production, 'Silaa' is produced by Zee Studios, Omung Kumar, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Vanita Garud Kumar and co-produced by Hemant Tiwari.

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