Telangana CM Invites Southern States To Adopt ICCC Policing Model

Strengthening Regional Policing Coordination

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Southern Regional Police Coordination Committee Meeting at ICCC in Hyderabad on Friday. Reddy announced that the state government is ready to share its technological infrastructure and Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) framework with neighbouring states to strengthen policing, improve cross-border coordination and reduce crime.

The Chief Minister appealed to police officials from Southern states to develop a strong coordination network to ensure effective policing and make South India safer. According to the Telangana CMO, Revanth Reddy expressed hope that delegates from the Southern states would deliberate on crucial issues related to police coordination and prepare a strong action plan. "It is your responsibility to make South India safer and the lowest in crime by developing strong mechanisms for cross-border coordination between police headquarters," he said.

The Chief Minister stressed that no state could become free of crime through its efforts alone and emphasised the need for coordination among police departments across states.

Technological Reforms and Special Initiatives

Highlighting the reforms introduced by the Telangana government to curb drug trafficking, cybercrime and Naxal violence and maintain law and order, Revanth Reddy said initiatives such as HYDRAA, EAGLE and T-SAFE were focusing on different categories of crime. He noted that cybercrime, narcotics and traffic-related issues had become important areas of concern and said each division and wing could deliver better results by focusing on technology and training.

The Chief Minister said Telangana Police had achieved recognition at the national and international levels for curbing narcotics, cybercrime and Naxal violence. He also highlighted that Telangana ranked first in India in cybercrime performance during the Prime Minister's PRAGATI review. Revanth Reddy further highlighted the recognition received from the Union government, stating that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had congratulated Telangana officers for making the state completely Naxal-free. He said EAGLE secured more than 80 per cent marks from the Central Government for its performance in fighting narcotics, while the Cyber Security Bureau had set new standards in recovering money for victims.

Innovative Governance and Welfare Measures

The Chief Minister also highlighted the establishment of TG-SAFE on the lines of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a focus on combining efforts to control food adulteration and drug-related issues. Speaking about HYDRAA, Revanth Reddy said the force was winning people's appreciation by protecting, restoring and rejuvenating lakes and other water bodies, while ensuring the safety of public assets and properties. He also highlighted the decision to recruit transgender persons as Traffic Assistants in Hyderabad Police, describing it as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the division of Hyderabad Police into three commissionerates -- Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri -- in the core urban region and highlighted the benefits of the trifurcation.

Revanth Reddy further outlined the welfare measures introduced by the state government for police personnel and their families. He said the government had established the Young India Police School to provide quality education to the children of police personnel, from Home Guards to Director General of Police (DGP), with facilities aimed at matching the standards of leading national Sainik Schools. The Chief Minister said the government had enhanced ex-gratia compensation for police personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty, from constables to IPS officers, to a minimum of Rs 1 crore and up to Rs 2 crore, depending on rank and service. He added that the government was also allotting housing plots to bereaved police families and ensuring jobs for eligible family members on compassionate grounds.

Emphasising the importance of public safety, Revanth Reddy said society expected safety and security as a foundation, while efficient, moral and fair policing remained the primary expectation of citizens. He said the government believed that reforms and resources provided to the police system should not be viewed as expenditure but as an investment in building a better society and ensuring the safety of citizens. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)