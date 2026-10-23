BJP Makes Grand Preparations For PM Modi's Upcoming Varanasi Visit

BJP Organizes Grand Welcome for PM Modi in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun preparations for a grand welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his proposed visit to Varanasi on Sunday (October 25) to attend the first-ever Air Force air show in Varanasi. The BJP has designated 13 welcome points across the city and district, where party workers and residents will welcome the Prime Minister with drums, conch shell blowing, damru performances and flower showers. Music and dance programmes showcasing Indian culture will also be organised.

Reviewing Preparations for the Prime Minister's Visit

To review preparations for the Prime Minister's visit, proposed programmes and welcome arrangements, a meeting of the management team was held at the BJP regional office in Rohaniya on Thursday. Presiding over the meeting, BJP Regional President Ashok Chaurasia said organising the air show in Varanasi was a matter of pride for the people, adding that children and young people were particularly enthusiastic about the event. He stressed that all arrangements for the Prime Minister's welcome should be completed on time.

Chaurasia said that of the designated welcome points, BJP workers from Varanasi Metropolitan would welcome the Prime Minister at eight locations, while district workers would manage four points. Workers from all party fronts, cells and departments would participate in the welcome programmes. At the Police Line Gate, women workers of the BJP Mahila Morcha will welcome the Prime Minister.

To ensure smooth arrangements during the visit, responsibilities have been assigned to selected workers across various departments. These include protocol, vehicle arrangements, city decoration, banners and hoardings, media, social media, information technology, medical facilities, parking and welcome arrangements. (ANI)

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