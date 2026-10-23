Tigo Energy Improves Installer Choice Via Fronius Compatibility With TS4 Product Line

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) (“Tigo” or“Company”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced a manufacturer declaration of compatibility from Fronius International GmbH, documenting compatibility between Tigo Flex MLPE products and multiple Fronius inverter families. The letter covers Tigo TS4-A-F, TS4-A-2F, TS4-A-O, and TS4-X-O products and the Fronius Primo GEN24, Primo GEN24 208-240, Symo GEN24, Verto, Tauro, and Tauro ECO inverter families, when configured according to the requirements specified by Fronius and Tigo. Building on established compatibility in Europe, the declaration extends manufacturer-confirmed compatibility to markets worldwide, including the United States and Canada, giving solar professionals greater flexibility to design high-quality systems using manufacturer-confirmed technology combinations.

Fronius develops solar technologies and solutions for residential, commercial, and large-scale applications, with a portfolio that includes inverter and energy management technologies designed to support solar energy generation, management, and use. The manufacturer declaration of compatibility with Tigo provides installers and system designers with another documented technology combination for deploying Tigo module-level functionality alongside Fronius inverter technology.

“We are pleased to confirm compatibility between Fronius inverter families and Tigo Flex MLPE products and to provide installers with greater confidence and flexibility when designing solar systems,” said Philipp Rechberger, group lead system integration at Fronius International GmbH.“By documenting compatibility across these technologies, we are giving solar professionals clear guidance for integrating established solutions from Fronius and Tigo.”

Using Tigo Flex MLPE with compatible inverter platforms helps give solar professionals greater flexibility to address project-specific requirements at the module level. Depending on the Tigo TS4 product selected, that functionality can include optimization, monitoring, and rapid shutdown. The Fronius declaration also specifies the inverter settings required for optimal compatibility with the respective Tigo products, providing installers with clear manufacturer guidance for system configuration.

“An open technology ecosystem allows solar professionals and system designers to select the right combination of technologies for each project while maintaining confidence that those solutions are designed to work together,” said Gal Bauer, senior director of validation, customer success and product management at Tigo.“The compatibility with Fronius expands the range of documented solutions available to installers and reflects the commitment Tigo has made to promote interoperability, flexibility, and long-term system performance.”

A complete list of inverter products compatible with Tigo MLPE products is available for solar installers at the Tigo MLPE compatibility page here . Information about the Tigo TS4 family of Flex MLPE can be found on the Tigo product page, and sales inquiries can be made via the sales form here . For further information about Fronius solar solutions, please visit the official Fronius website.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit .

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