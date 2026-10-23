EUR/USD Forecast 23/10: Middle East Risks Weigh (Video)
If we were to break down below the 1.1120 level, I think that opens up the possibility of a move down to the 1.10 level. Ultimately, this is a market that will remain very interesting to me because it could be a determination of what happens with the German economy based on energy, and the fact that inflation in the United States continues to be somewhat elevated.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe Federal Reserve is expected to hold rates this month. It is not necessarily looking to see an interest-rate differential widening here. But the question is, if the conflict in the Middle East picks back up, will traders punish Europe on its energy-dependence question? As things stand right now, I do favor the downside.Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best European brokers to choose from.
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