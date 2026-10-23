AUD/USD Forecast 23/10: Aussie Buyers Return (Video)
Now, that being said, Australia is highly levered to China, which is barely growing at this point, so keep that in mind. But if things remain the same, then a bounce from here does make quite a bit of sense.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWe are watching the situation in the Middle East, so it looks like tensions are picking back up again, with U.S. diplomats being pulled out of Saudi Arabia. We will see how this plays out, but ultimately, this is a market where I do think there is a lot of demand just below. A little bit of a pullback probably attracts value hunters.Ready to trade our daily AUD/USD Forex analysis? Check out the best forex trading platform for beginners Australia worth using.
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