Silver Signal 23/10: Sell Signal Below $55 (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal:
- On an hourly close below $55 in the futures contract, I am selling and aiming for a $4 move, with a $1.25 stop loss. The silver market continues to see a lot of downward pressure, and now finds itself threatening a massive breakdown.
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