Masdar Prices $600 Million Blue Bonds At Tighter Spread Arabian Post
The 15-basis-point tightening establishes the final borrowing margin on the dollar-denominated offering, which is structured as senior unsecured debt and is scheduled to mature on 29 October 2031. The securities carry a fixed rate of interest, payable twice a year.
Masdar, formally Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, is using the transaction to tap international debt markets under its expanded sustainable financing arrangements. Blue bonds are designated for projects connected with sustainable water resources, marine ecosystems and the wider blue economy, rather than general spending without environmental conditions.
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