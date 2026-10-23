Gold Slides Towards $4,000 Before Federal Reserve Meeting Arabian Post
Spot bullion traded around $4,021 an ounce, extending its weekly loss to approximately 3.6 per cent. US gold futures dropped 0.6 per cent to about $4,035, bringing the psychologically important $4,000 threshold into sharper focus ahead of the central bank's October 27–28 policy meeting.
The retreat followed another difficult session on Thursday, when gold futures for October delivery settled at $4,042.80, down 2.12 per cent. The settlement marked their lowest level since early August, reflecting the growing pressure from bond yields and expectations of tighter monetary policy.
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