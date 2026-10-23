UAE And Greece Unveil €12.75 Billion Partnership Package Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiThe United Arab Emirates and Greece announced 18 agreements and commercial partnerships worth €12.75 billion ($14.3 billion) on Thursday, alongside plans for another €15 billion of UAE investment in Greece.
The announcements came at the UAE-Greece Strategic Forum in Athens, attended by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The package covers digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, energy, logistics, healthcare and food security.
Abu Dhabi said the proposed additional investment would be channelled through an existing joint investment initiative. The commitment is separate from the value assigned to the agreements announced at the forum, which include memoranda of understanding as well as commercial arrangements. Neither announcement establishes that the full sums have already been disbursed.
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