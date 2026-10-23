Meta Grants Zuckerberg Share Flexibility Amid California Tax Vote Arabian Post
The arrangement, disclosed in a regulatory filing, follows Zuckerberg's warning that he was considering moving his primary residence outside the state to avoid a potentially multibillion-dollar liability under Proposition 40, which goes before voters on 3 November.
Meta will introduce non-voting Class C shares through a two-for-one stock split scheduled for January 2027. Zuckerberg can sell an initial portion of those shares to raise money without reducing the voting power that gives him control over the Facebook and Instagram parent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment