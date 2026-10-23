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Meta Grants Zuckerberg Share Flexibility Amid California Tax Vote Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-23 04:09:52

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Meta Platforms has agreed to give chief executive Mark Zuckerberg greater freedom to sell shares without surrendering voting control, securing his commitment to remain in California as voters prepare to decide on a billionaire wealth tax.

The arrangement, disclosed in a regulatory filing, follows Zuckerberg's warning that he was considering moving his primary residence outside the state to avoid a potentially multibillion-dollar liability under Proposition 40, which goes before voters on 3 November.

Meta will introduce non-voting Class C shares through a two-for-one stock split scheduled for January 2027. Zuckerberg can sell an initial portion of those shares to raise money without reducing the voting power that gives him control over the Facebook and Instagram parent.

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The Arabian Post

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