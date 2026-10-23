291 Afghans Released From Pakistani Prisons Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says 291 Afghans released from Pakistani prisons returned to Afghanistan this week.

In a statement, the ministry said 264 returnees entered the country through the Torkham crossing, while the remaining 27 returned through Spin Boldak.

The returnees had spent varying periods in Pakistani prisons, the ministry said.

It added that the released Afghans received humanitarian assistance before being transferred to their respective areas.

hz