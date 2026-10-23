Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
291 Afghans Released From Pakistani Prisons Return Home

291 Afghans Released From Pakistani Prisons Return Home


Date: 2026-10-23 04:05:33

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says 291 Afghans released from Pakistani prisons returned to Afghanistan this week.

In a statement, the ministry said 264 returnees entered the country through the Torkham crossing, while the remaining 27 returned through Spin Boldak.

The returnees had spent varying periods in Pakistani prisons, the ministry said.

It added that the released Afghans received humanitarian assistance before being transferred to their respective areas.

hz

MENAFN23102026000174011037ID1111854817


Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search