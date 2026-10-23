Turkmenistan Power Project To Enable 800MW Electricity Supply To Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Completion of the Kerki-Kabul power transmission project will enable the supply of up to 800 megawatts of electricity to Afghanistan, a Turkmenistan Ministry of Energy official says.

The Dasht Alwan-Arghandi section of the project is scheduled to become operational in June 2027, according to News Central Asia.

Murad Artykov, head of the international power transmission projects department for the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route at Turkmenistan's Ministry of Energy, made the remarks at the Turkmenistan International Oil and Gas Conference 2026 in Ashgabat.

He said Turkmenistan was implementing cross-border electricity transmission projects to increase power exports to Afghanistan and expand energy cooperation among regional countries.

According to Artykov, the Kerki-Kabul power transmission project, with a voltage of 500 kilovolts and a total length of 711 kilometres, is one of the major infrastructure projects in this area.

He added that work on the Sheberghan-Dasht Alwan section would be completed in the coming months, while the Dasht Alwan-Arghandi section in Kabul province was scheduled to become operational in June 2027.

Artykov said completing the project would make it technically possible to transmit up to 800 megawatts of electricity from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, potentially helping meet Kabul's electricity needs.

He also said more than 50 documents had been signed by the countries involved and investors under the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission project.

According to Artykov, a roadmap for continuing work on the project in Afghanistan was expected to be finalised soon by Turkmenistan's Ministry of Energy and Afghanistan's Ministry of Energy and Water.

He added that developing cross-border electricity transmission infrastructure could increase energy exports, improve living standards, promote industrial growth, expand social services and strengthen the regional economy.

sa