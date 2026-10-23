3 Arrested In Pakistan Over Alleged Fraud Targeting Canadian Banks

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistani authorities have arrested three nationals accused of being part of a network that allegedly used artificial intelligence to forge documents and defraud Canadian banks, in collaboration with four Indian nationals living in Canada.

According to India Today, Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) announced the discovery of the alleged network at a news conference in Lahore.

Atif Amir, the agency's deputy director, said the network comprised three Pakistani nationals and four Indian nationals residing in Canada.

He said the four Indian suspects used artificial intelligence to create fake passports and photographs, which they sent to their alleged accomplices in Pakistan.

The Pakistani suspects allegedly used the forged documents to open accounts remotely with major Canadian banks.

They reportedly used a specialised browser called Dolphin Anty to bypass identity verification systems.

According to Pakistani officials, once the accounts were activated, credit cards were sent to individuals in Canada.

These individuals allegedly used the cards up to their full credit limits before destroying them.

The NCCIA identified the three arrested Pakistani suspects as Subhan Butt, Gulraiz Butt and Muhammad Nauman.

It named the four alleged Indian accomplices in Canada as Deep Singh, Parjeet Singh, Harpreet Singh and Gurleen Singh.

According to the report, investigators recovered four mobile phones, four laptops and printed copies of passports suspected of being forged Canadian documents during the operation.

The three suspects were arrested in Lahore during four separate anti-cybercrime operations, in which a total of 10 people were detained on suspicion of various cybercrimes.

The report said Pakistani authorities had not disclosed the names of the Canadian banks allegedly targeted or the amount of financial losses incurred.

It also remained unclear whether the four Indian suspects living in Canada had been arrested or formally charged.

Pakistani investigators are examining the seized electronic devices to establish the full extent of the alleged network's activities and identify any other possible accomplices.

sa