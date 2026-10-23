UK Minister Of State For Middle East Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Doha: Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan of the United Kingdom, H E Stephen Doughty met with Ambassador of Qatar to the UK H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani. The talks in London focused on bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.