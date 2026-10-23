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UK Minister Of State For Middle East Meets Qatar's Ambassador

UK Minister Of State For Middle East Meets Qatar's Ambassador


Date: 2026-10-23 04:03:04

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan of the United Kingdom, H E Stephen Doughty met with Ambassador of Qatar to the UK H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani. The talks in London focused on bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

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