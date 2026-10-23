Public Prosecution Concludes Tot Course

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Public Prosecution, represented by the Institute of Criminal Studies, concluded a five-day Training of Trainers (ToT) course for members of the Public Prosecution, held in cooperation with the Public Prosecution of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The programme aimed to build participants' capacities and equip them with essential skills to design, implement, and evaluate training programs, seeking to develop a qualified cadre of trainers capable of transferring knowledge and enhancing professional competence across the institution. This effort reflects the Public Prosecution's commitment to investing in its human capital while fostering judicial and training cooperation in support of the justice system. The course addressed target audience analysis, training needs assessment, and design of programmes.