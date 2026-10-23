EU Ambassador Highlights Priorities For Stronger Partnership With Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Ambassador of the European Union to the State of Qatar H E Antonino Maggiore hosted a media breakfast with representatives of Qatar-based media outlets, during which he presented the European Union's priorities for strengthening its partnership with Qatar and exchanged views on regional developments and opportunities for enhanced cooperation.

Ambassador Maggiore underlined the European Union's determination to reinforce its presence and visibility in Qatar and further deepen bilateral relations, building on the positive momentum generated by recent high-level political exchanges and the growing convergence of interests between the EU and Qatar.

In this context, the Ambassador identified security and defence, economic and trade relations, energy cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges, including a visa waiver for Qatari citizens, as key priority areas for further engagement. He highlighted the considerable potential for developing concrete initiatives that would strengthen the partnership and deliver tangible benefits for both European and Qatari citizens.

Special attention was devoted to the importance of closer EU-Qatar cooperation in addressing regional conflicts and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and the Gulf. Ambassador Maggiore highlighted the significant alignment between EU and Qatari positions on major regional challenges, notably those concerning Palestine, Iran, Lebanon and Yemen, as well as regional de-escalation.

He stressed the importance of building on this convergence to strengthen diplomatic coordination and support efforts towards peaceful and sustainable solutions to these conflicts. The Ambassador also emphasised that the European Union is a global actor with the capacity and ambition to contribute meaningfully to lasting peace and stability in the Middle East and the Gulf. Drawing on its experience in peacebuilding, its commitment to international law and the rules-based international order, and its extensive political and economic resources, the EU stands ready to work with regional partners, including Qatar, to support diplomatic solutions, uphold international legality and foster economic partnerships that contribute to shared prosperity.

In this regard, Ambassador Maggiore noted the complementarity between Qatar's recognised diplomatic and mediation efforts and the European Union's capacity to mobilise political, diplomatic, economic and defence instruments in support of regional stability and conflict resolution. The meeting also provided an opportunity to reaffirm the importance that the EU Delegation attaches to open and regular engagement with the media in Qatar. Ambassador Maggiore expressed his appreciation to the journalists attending the breakfast for their interest and constructive exchanges. He stressed that regular interaction with the media is essential to sharing information, communicating the European Union's priorities and perspectives, and serving as a bridge between the EU Delegation and the wider public in Qatar.

The Ambassador reiterated his commitment to maintaining a close and transparent relationship with Qatar-based media, recognising their valuable role in promoting mutual understanding and bringing the European Union and Qatar closer together. The media breakfast forms part of the EU Delegation's broader efforts to strengthen its public diplomacy, enhance the visibility of the EU in Qatar and promote a deeper understanding of the EU as a global actor and a committed partner for peace, stability and shared prosperity.