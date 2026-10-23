Afif Stars As Al Sadd Roar Back To End Losing Streak Al Ahli Snatch Draw

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Sadd responded to a difficult run of three successive defeats across competitions with a commanding display against Al Shahania, winning 4-0 at Khalifa International Stadium yesterday to provisionally reclaim the Qatar Stars League summit.

Akram Afif struck twice, while Roberto Firmino and substitute Mostafa Meshaal also scored as the defending champions rediscovered their attacking rhythm to move to 15 points, one ahead of Al Rayyan, who face Al Sailiya today.

After losing to Al Arabi and Al Duhail in the league, with an AFC Champions League Elite defeat to Al Hilal in between, Al Sadd needed a performance that could restore confidence. They delivered with a clinical display, taking control early and extending their advantage after the break.



Al Ahli's Naim Sliti (right) celebrates with Erik Exposito.

Afif set the tone in the 21st minute with a superb individual effort. Receiving Giovani's pass from behind the halfway line, the Qatar international exploited the space down the right, surged into the penalty area and finished from close range past goalkeeper Shehab Ellethy.

Firmino doubled the lead seven minutes later, finishing Giovani's cutback from the centre of the box as Al Sadd capitalised on their early dominance.

Al Shahania had a chance to get back into the contest when an under-hit pass from Al Sadd goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham fell to Abdoulaye Traore, but the forward sent his effort over the crossbar.

Al Sadd threatened again before the interval, with Ellethy producing an acrobatic save to keep out Claudinho's powerful effort from outside the area.

Afif struck again six minutes into the second half, calmly finishing from the centre of the box after receiving Claudinho's pass and working his way past defenders.

Substitute Mostafa Meshaal added the fourth in the 70th minute, reacting quickest to a rebound after Ellethy had saved Giovani's initial attempt.

The emphatic victory was a welcome response for coach Razvan Lucescu, while Al Shahania coach Younes Ali was left searching for answers following a second consecutive heavy defeat, having lost 6-0 to Al Arabi in the previous round. Al Shahania remain eighth with seven points.

Later at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium, Naim Sliti scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Al Ahli fought back to snatch a 2-2 draw against Al Gharafa.

Al Gharafa took a two-goal lead through Seydou Sano in the 13th minute and Yacine Brahimi in the 36th, but Al Ahli rallied after the break.

Erik Exposito pulled one back in the 52nd minute before Sliti struck in the third minute of stoppage time to rescue a point for Al Ahli.

Al Ahli moved to eight points in seventh place, while Al Gharafa are 10th with six points.

Al Rayyan target return to the top

Al Rayyan will look to reclaim the top spot when they face Al Sailiya at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium today, with kick-off at 7:45pm.

Al Rayyan, who drew with Al Gharafa in their last outing, will aim to return to winning ways, while Al Sailiya are desperate for their first victory of the season.

Al Sailiya have managed just one point, earned in a 2-2 draw against Qatar SC last week, and remain at the bottom of the standings.

Earlier, Al Shamal and Qatar SC will meet at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium at 5:30pm, with both sides seeking to bounce back from draws in the previous round.

Al Shamal were held to a goalless draw by Lusail and, sitting fifth with nine points, will aim to move up the table. Qatar SC, 11th with three points, need a win to improve their position.