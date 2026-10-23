QSE's Ability To Hold Steady At Current Levels Faces Test

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index ended this week lower 2.26%, shedding 199.070 points from the previous week's close to settle at the 8,611 points. The decline was driven by six sectors, with the telecommunications sector posting the largest gains, rising by 1.91%, while the transportation sector recording the steepest losses, falling by approximately 3.91%.

Talking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), financial markets analyst Youssef Bouhaliqa said the QSE index remains in the 8,600-point zone, a critical threshold for gauging its ability to stabilize, adding that the 8,760-8,810-point range represents an initial resistance zone that the market may test if the rebound continues and liquidity

improves.

Bouhaliqa noted that if the market reaches these resistance levels, holding above them could support further upward corrective movements, whereas falling back below them could expose the market to additional pressure. However, confirming any new trend requires monitoring daily closes, trading volumes, and the breadth of participation across listed stocks during any rally.

He further explained that the index's performance this week suggests the market still needs clear catalysts to regain upward momentum, whether through improved liquidity, positive financial results from listed companies, or reduced uncertainty in the markets.

Concluding his assessment of the QSE's performance, Bouhaliqa said that, given these conditions, the coming sessions will be crucial in determining whether the recent rebound marks the beginning of a gradual recovery or merely a temporary move within a broader corrective trend.