Build Your House Exhibition 2026 Set For October 2628

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Under the patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, NeXTfairs has announced that the seventh edition of Build Your House Exhibition will be held from 26 to 28 October 2026 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), Halls 7, 8 and 9.

This year's edition will bring together more than 250 exhibitors from over 10 countries, alongside an expanded conference programme featuring more than 50 speakers.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry. Building on six successful editions that have collectively attracted more than 150,000 Qatari visitors, Build Your House returns with increased participation from exhibitors and sponsors.

As Qatar's premier platform for residential construction, renovation, design and smart living, the exhibition continues to connect Qatari homeowners with the companies and industry professionals supporting their building and renovation projects.

Rawad Sleem (pictured), Co-Founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs, said:“Build Your House has established itself as an important link between Qatar's residential construction industry and the homeowners it serves. Our vision goes beyond showcasing products and services. We have built it to be a practical knowledge and decision-making platform where homeowners can better understand the building process, compare solutions and seek professional guidance before making important decisions. For exhibitors, it provides direct access to a highly relevant market of homeowners, investors and prospective buyers, creating opportunities to showcase their expertise, generate enquiries and build valuable business relationships."

"As we continue to grow, our focus is on strengthening this role and supporting a more competitive private sector, contributing to Qatar's economic development priorities under Qatar National Vision 2030,” he added.

The 2026 edition is supported by 45 partners and sponsors.

Government partners include the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Municipality, the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the General Directorate of Civil Defence, and Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa) as Sustainability Partner. Key partners include Qatar Development Bank as Development Partner and Tadmur Trading as Founding Partner, alongside Platinum Sponsors QA Tech, Qatar UPVC Windows & Doors, Eshhar Projects and Jazeera Factory for Paints.

Through its Family Empowerment Department, and in cooperation with NeXTfairs, the Ministry of Social Development and Family is providing free exhibition spaces for national productive project owners under the“Min Al Watan” slogan.

This participation reflects the Ministry's efforts to support and empower national projects, enhance opportunities to market their products and introduce them to the exhibition's audience, develop their capabilities, and promote their economic sustainability.

The exhibition will showcase products, services and innovations across five key sectors: consultants, contractors, suppliers, smart solutions and general services.