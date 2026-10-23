Justice Ministry Reaffirms Commitment To Developing Qatar's Legal Profession

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Lawyers Admission Committee held its meeting yesterday, chaired by Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, and Chairman of the Committee, H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi.

During the meeting, the Committee discussed the items on its agenda. Three new lawyers took the legal oath before the Committee after completing their training period.

The Committee considered applications to enter several legal professionals on the roll of practicing lawyers and six lawyers on the roll of trainee lawyers.

It also reviewed requests from two candidates concerning the completion of their training period in preparation for practicing the legal profession. The Committee further approved the transfer of one lawyer's registration from the roster of practicing lawyers admitting appearing before the Court of First Instance to the roster of practicing lawyers admitted appearing before the Court of Appeal, as well as to transfer one lawyer from the register of practicing lawyers to the register of non-practicing lawyers.

The Committee also addressed a number of regulatory matters related to the legal profession, including reports from its subcommittees, and took the appropriate decisions on them.

The Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Attorney Admission Committee congratulated the newly qualified lawyers who took the legal oath, wishing them every success in their professional careers and expressing his hope that they would serve as examples of professional competence and uphold the ethics of the legal profession and its noble mission of promoting the values of justice and the rule of law.

His Excellency affirmed the Ministry of Justice's commitment to continuing to develop the legal profession, nurture national talent, and provide a supportive legislative and institutional environment that enables lawyers to discharge their professional responsibilities with efficiency and competence.

This commitment is aligned with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and supports the targets of the Third National Development Strategy.