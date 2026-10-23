Ministry Receives Over 12,000 Hajj Applications

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has received more than 12,000 applications from citizens and residents seeking to perform Hajj during the 2027 season, with the selection process scheduled for October 27.

The ministry, represented by the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs, said the online registration process closed on October 20, 2026. Applications will be screened and approved on Tuesday, October 27, in accordance with the rules and eligibility criteria governing the upcoming Hajj season.

Successful applicants will be notified directly through text messages sent to the mobile numbers registered in the electronic system once the screening and approval procedures are completed.

Qatar's quota for the 1448 AH Hajj season stands at 4,400 pilgrims. The ministry said the selection process aims to identify eligible applicants in line with the approved criteria, ensuring fairness and transparency in allocating the available places.

Completing the selection process early will also allow accredited Qatari Hajj campaigns to finalise their operational and organisational arrangements in good time, strengthening their readiness to provide comprehensive, high-quality services to pilgrims. The ministry said the strong response to online registration through the official Hajj portal, gov, reflects growing confidence in its digital services and the continued development of procedures for Hajj and Umrah.

The integrated electronic platform has simplified registration, the selection of Hajj campaigns and the completion of contractual arrangements online, enabling applicants to complete procedures more conveniently and efficiently. The ministry added that the high number of applications also reflects citizens' and residents' eagerness to perform the pilgrimage and benefit from modern digital services designed to improve the user experience and enhance service quality.

The initiative forms part of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs' 2025-2030 strategy, which aims to modernise services, strengthen digital transformation and promote institutional excellence. These efforts are intended to improve operational efficiency and beneficiary satisfaction, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 to build a more efficient, innovative and sustainable public sector.